The Amery Woman’s Club recently completed another successful blood drive with the American Red Cross. This latest drive collected 126 units of blood over two days. This means that as many as 378 patients in need are helped with life-saving blood. Thank you to everyone who participated, both as donors and as volunteers and workers.
This blood drive, as always, was a community-wide effort. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church provided their church as the donation site; the women from The Amery Woman’s Club notified area churches of the upcoming drive, scheduled donor appointments and greeted and registered donors. Unfortunately, because of Covid–19 restrictions, the Woman’s Club members could not provide the delicious home baked cookies for the donors. Dick’s Fresh Market donated various grocery items. Duane Riley from the Lion’s Club helped set up and take down the fellowship hall at Our Savior’s. WPCA Radio, the Amery Free Press, and Northwest Communications helped with the publicity. Many area businesses allowed us to put up posters. We thank everyone for doing their part!
Members of the Amery Woman’s Club volunteered over 143 hours for this worthwhile cause. Most importantly, the residents of our community and surrounding communities took time out of their busy schedules to donate life-saving blood. Thank you!
Our next blood drive will be on Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27th, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Please mark your calendar and consider being a donor. Thank you.
Sheeran Gallagher, Mary Davis and Kate Bevington
Blood Drive Coordinators
