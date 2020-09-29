Last week a letter from Mary Jo Nissan asked the question, are you better off than you were four years ago. The answer to that question is a definite yes. I’m a blue color worker in a mid-size job shop. During the Obama years I had my hours cut, the company I work for did not have enough money to update equipment, for six years we did not get any raises, in fact one year the owner ended up taking money from his personal savings to keep the company afloat. It’s not enough that there was not enough money for raises, but more money was taken from me in healthcare cost. The fact is my wife and I were forced to use the equity in our house and refinance to lower our payments so we wouldn’t lose our home. By the end of the Obama administration my health care cost went up a hundred bucks a week, and I only pay twenty-five percent, so the company paid three hundred bucks a week more to keep me insured. Now to add insult to injury my co-pay when I went to the doctor went from twenty percent to the first three thousand then twenty percent. This is why I tell people Obama care was an insurance care program, not a healthcare program.
Now since Trump took office I have gotten three raises, my health care cost stabilized, and I have received two production bonuses. Our company has updated and added equipment, and over time is available. Before the covid-19 the unemployment rate was the lowest since WWII, manufacturing was coming back to the United States, and our business climate was the best it’s been in years .
The fact is DC has become a toxic environment, I’m not saying just this administration. Look at the Clinton administration and how the opposing party tried to destroy him. The division is effecting us as a country, which I believe is being done on purpose to weaken us as a united country. We are being told a vote for an independent is a wasted vote, yet it’s the only vote that could bring change to DC.
Jeff Ditschler
Amery
