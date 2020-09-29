Just getting home from the Farmers Market and contemplating my super, I got a call from Val Burke of the Pike Hole saying I’d wont the grand prize. I went back to claim the my reward which consisted of 2 kinds of popcorn, 2 decorative pumpkins, watermelon, maple syrup, green beans, lettuce, radishes, smoked trout, goat soap, a mask, gift certificates for lamb a green house and big squash and wooden sign. Wow! I poured a glass of wine, ate the popcorn, ate the smoked trout and had the watermelon for dessert. My yellow wooden sign (matching my kitchen) says, “Best Friends”. Don’t miss out. Thank you.
Cordially,
Pat Canham
Amery
