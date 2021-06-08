It is the first weekend in June. The weather is hot and sunny and perfect for floating down the river on whatever floating device you prefer. A time to enjoy the beauty of God’s good creation. A time to relax after a hard week of work. As a property owner living near the banks of the Apple River, we love summertime.
It is a time that can also bring out the worst in people. By this I mean the lack of common respect for property, property owners, the river itself and the folks who wish to enjoy the river and all of its beauty.
I took a walk Sunday afternoon and got about 100 yards from our driveway and noticed a pile of discarded beer bottles and cans, a bottle of suntan lotion, a pair of socks, fast food wrappers and bags. Further down, discarded face masks, toilet paper, cigarette butts etc. After returning home for a trash bag and a glove I continued my walk, picking up trash as I went. I went only to our neighbor’s driveway and the bag was one-third full. I wonder how much is in the river?
And so it begins. I try not to get irritated by this, but it saddens me that as a community, where we should be striving to live in harmony with one another, not all choose to respect one another and the world around them. Nor do they choose to take responsibility for their own actions and their own trash. I will not paint everyone with the same brush stroke, because there are good responsible people in this world and in our community.
I want people to enjoy the river and have fun. But please be responsible! If you can bring it with you, you can take it home. It’s not that hard. Take your trash or don’t come back!
Respectfully,
Jeanne Madsen
Amery, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.