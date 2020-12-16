According to a new memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Wisconsin’s public schools would pay a hefty price if the COVID “relief” proposals Rep. Magnifici is promoting become law. Teaching remotely for at least half of the school year would trigger a retroactive fiscal penalty that would be deeply damaging to public schools. It would also be another assault on local control, removing decision-making authority from democratically elected school boards, forcing educators to teach from school buildings by a set date rather than when it is safe, and mandating a 2/3 majority vote for board decisions to shift to virtual instruction. Like health care providers, our public schools are already struggling with staffing shortages. Who’s going to be there to teach?
Wisconsin’s public schools face rising costs and uncertainty as they move into 2021 and the time for leadership is now. What would legislative leadership look like?
Calling on our federal partners to pass a COVID relief package that gives Wisconsinites the help they need.
Fully supporting education professionals and elected boards who are at the front lines of making sure the most immediate needs of our children are met.
Listening to these experts – who uniformly agree that the best place for our students is in our classrooms – and providing the resources and conditions needed to do it safely for both the children and adults who enter our schools.
The legislature must do its part to control this pandemic before we can get back to the face-to-face teaching that we all want. Rep. Magnifici would do well to speak with local education professionals to better understand the challenges and needs of educating our children during these unprecedented times.
Bob Wright, Coordinator
Saint Croix Valley Friends of Public Education
Member organization of Northwoods Public Education Coalition and the Wisconsin Public Education Network
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.