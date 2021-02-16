We are living in very difficult times. We no longer know if the truth is really the truth. Lies are as common as the sun coming up in the east every morning. It appears the darkness is getting darker, and the light is becoming less. When evil is said to be good, and good is made to look evil, we as a society, are in big trouble. We must be on our guard to always search out the truth an stand on that. The good news is God is in control and is weighing out everything in his perfectly balanced scales. The day is coming when He will set everything straight and correct. The truth will only be in Him. We must get on our knees and ask for forgiveness of our sins. Get ready. The day is coming.
Richard Buhr,
Clear Lake, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.