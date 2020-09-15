Are you better off now than you were four years ago? I’m old enough to remember when Ronald Reagan asked the people of this country that question in 1980. For enough people, that answer was “No,” and Carter lost his reelection bid. And so now, in 2020, are you better off than you were four years ago? I’m definitely not. I can’t see my family or friends because we’re experiencing a pandemic that Trump ignored for too long and then mishandled. I know people who are unemployed. I know teachers and nurses who are being put at risk. I know kids who are being undereducated. I could go on and on. But what about you? Are you better off now? If not, why vote for another four years of this?
Mary Jo Nissen
Balsam Lake
