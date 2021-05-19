I’m afraid the Democrats have started down an evil path. The democrats eliminated under God from Pledge of Allegiance at their convention. (ref. https://www.faithwire.com/2020/08/20/democrats-omit-god-from-pledge-multiple-times-at-dnc/) Joe Biden said “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created…by the…co…you know…you know the thing,” (Ref. https://www.lifenews.com/2020/03/02/joe-biden-forgets-the-creator-in-the-declaration-of-independence-calls-god-the-thing/) Joe Biden failed to mention God on the National Day of Prayer. (ref. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-national-day-prayer-god-trump-obama-proclamation) Joe Biden said ‘We the people’ are the government. You and I,” (ref. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/04/29/joe-biden-we-people-government/) Why is this important because if you remove God then “they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed “ from the Declaration of Independence The democrats appear to be starting to make this meaningless by removing god and changing to that power comes from the Government and not the people.
The next thing the Biden administration starting indoctrination of students by proposed rule from the Department of Education. It would infuse critical race theory into the whole of the federal government’s primary governing law concerning K-12 schools, the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. “Initially, the rule would apply only to a couple of small grant programs. But it wouldn’t stop there.” Per the Heritage Foundation. (ref. https://www.heritage.org/education/commentary/joe-biden-wants-take-critical-race-theory-the-next-level)
Critical Race Theory goes hand in hand with the 1619 project an errand history that portray the founding of this nation to maintain slavery. (ref. https://criticalrace.org/the-1619-project/) Critical Race theory makes the case “all whites are intrinsically oppressors” and all minorities are victims of the oppression therefore we need equity. Clearly this is a racist theory since it divides people on the bias of skin color. Per the New York Post “An equity-based form of government would mean the end not only of private property but also of individual rights, equality under the law, federalism and freedom of speech. These would be replaced by race-based redistribution of wealth, group-based rights, active discrimination and omnipotent bureaucratic authority.”
Ref. (https://nypost.com/2021/05/06/what-critical-race-theory-is-really-about/ & https://1776unites.com/essays/critical-race-theorys-toxic-destructive-impact-on-america/)
I would hope we would not abandon our efforts to achieve equality where everyone has equal opportunities and we judge people on their character and not the color of their skin.
I think after this year we have seen the Teachers Unions control our schools for the teachers benefit and not the students benefit. I would suggest that we change students from clients of the school to customers of the school with a voucher system where the student can spend their voucher at public schools, private schools or for home schooling.
The next thing we could do is support the convention of states to bring back some meaning to the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Hopeful ending the Federal government involvement in education and restoring federalism.
I hope we can turn back this push to socialism before as Thomas Jefferson said "the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants."
Terry Guanella
Amery
