The Amery Area Public Library is here for YOU! We are happy to continue serving our community with the following services, materials and programs. Visit amerylibrary.org for more information or call us at 715-268-9340, we are eager to assist you!
1 hour computer appointments Mondays-Thursdays 9-6 and Saturdays 9-12
2o minute browsing appointments Tuesdays 9-6 and Saturdays 9-12
Curbside pickup of all materials
Summer Reading Programs, adult and children launching June 1st
Book bundles-request a topic or area of interest and a librarian will hand select materials for you!
Backpack kits-choose from over 20 exploration/education backpack kits for kids!
Lawn games for your outdoor summer fun, many to choose from!
Puzzles, board games and cake pans too!
Princh to print-curbside printing pickup
Virtual Programming
E-materials for download (audiobooks and e-books)
Friend’s curbside book carts (free will donations) during curbside hours
Masks and appointments are required for browsing and computer use, same-day and short notice appointments are often available, give us a call at 715-268-9340 to schedule your browsing or computer time or at amerylibrary.org! We look forward to seeing you at Amery Area Public Library soon!
The Amery Area Public Library Board, Director and Staff
