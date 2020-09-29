I am writing to bring attention to the anti-democratic actions of Chris Nelson, chair of Polk County’s board of supervisors, as well as the hateful and violent rhetoric he is defending from one of his appointees.
Both the August and September county board meeting saw public comments about the racist and foul-mouthed behavior of Tom Magnafici, our county’s representative on an important regional planning commission. Magnafici spews an unending stream of social media vitriol, including posts that make light of or encourage violence against peaceful protesters and elected officials.
Commissioner Magnafici is entitled to his opinions but freedom of speech does not mean freedom from the consequences of one’s speech. This behavior is unacceptable from someone who is supposed to represent all of Polk County in a public service appointment. If Magnafici is unwilling to curb his profane hate speech he should be replaced.
Chairman Nelson’s response to these concerns has been to ignore and dismiss them. His only action so far is to eliminate public comments at county board meetings on the flimsy excuse that some commentators have used inappropriate language. In fact, most of the inappropriate language used was the reading of a direct quote from Magnafici.
Public input on board decisions that affect us all is critical to a well-functioning local democracy. Nelson and his cronies on the board must be held accountable and cannot be permitted to stifle the democratic process in Polk County.
Kendrick Guenther
