On behalf of the Amery Board of Education and the District Leadership Team, I wish to offer some facts regarding recent district decisions, and to clarify false information that has been shared in recent editorials and on social media.
We have always sought to educate students to the best of our ability. During COVID, nothing has changed about this important work. We have not gotten every decision right. Yet, there has never been any harm intended toward students or families. We are doing our best, without a playbook on an everchanging playing field of a global pandemic.
Here are the facts.
First, 31 of 39 schools in northwest Wisconsin continue to require masks for students and staff. Approximately half of these schools, including Amery, will stop wearing masks for summer school. Amery has not made any decisions about the fall. The mask requirement was the result of policy passed by Board action last July, not an administrative decision. The district took direction from Polk County Health, the Department of Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control. Each stated that masks provide the best chance to remain in face-to-face instruction.
Second, students in summer school will not be required to wear masks, but Clubhouse children will. Why? The governing agency for childcares, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, has stated, “Based on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services mask guidance, providers are still required to wear face masks. Every individual, age five and older, shall wear a face covering.” The Clubhouse mask requirement is not district policy. Without masks, we are at risk of losing our license to provide childcare.
Third, all events are not the same. Masks were not worn by students in the school play because facial expressions and voice are essential in a dramatic performance. The third grade concert took place after Christmas break and was virtual for safety reasons. To be fair, all concerts at the intermediate were then held virtually. At the elementary, the first and second graders began preparations for their concerts when it was safest to have virtual events. Parents are welcome to attend both the elementary and intermediate school track meets as well as the annual, end-of-year cookout at the elementary. There is no agenda to shortchange any student’s school experience. We are trying to make every event happen, but also trying to be safe.
Fourth, students are not disciplined for a failure to wear a mask by losing their cell phone privileges. This simply does not happen.
The Amery staff are doing all they can to provide the best school experience for every student. Our students are worthy of our best effort, and our commitment to them is worthy of your faith and trust.
Respectfully submitted,
Dr. Shawn Doerfler
District Administrator
School District of Amery
