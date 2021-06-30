In recent weeks there has been inaccurate information shared in letters to the editor, on social media and at the last Board meeting regarding decisions made in the School District of Amery.
Here are the facts.
First, the School District of Amery continues to offer a wide variety of book selections for our students. There are nearly 100 Dr. Seuss books as well as twenty copies each of the Little House on the Prairie and The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe series in our libraries. These books have not been removed from circulation.
Second, there were nearly 300 books recently purchased as part of the middle and high school English curriculum. The content of three titles has been questioned. Only one of these titles has been required for classroom reading - for 12th graders and with parent consent. District administration is confident that our teachers and administrators have selected curriculum which not only meets state standards but is also fitting for middle and high school learners. Further, it is district administration’s sincere belief that our staff can thoughtfully provide the necessary context through which our students can read and learn from books with complicated themes and topics.
Third, the intermediate and middle schools have adopted a standards-based grading (SBG) model for assessing the academic progress of students. With this approach, report cards focus on academic skills and specifically what students know or can do. SBG provides significantly more information to parents as opposed to the traditional A-F grading system. Students can certainly earn a 4 for exemplary performance, and many do. Students can also receive a 1 for being below proficiency. When a student fails to show adequate progress, staff intervene, re-teach concepts, and help students achieve.
Fourth, homework deadlines are not optional. Students are graded on their academic performance and on their responsibility to turn work in on time. Both factors are noted in report cards. Our teachers work patiently with students to get work completed – on time or late.
Fifth, not a single day of work was missed by an Amery school staff member out of a declared refusal to come to work due to COVID-19 fears. School staff worked tirelessly on behalf of our kids in the toughest of conditions all school year long.
Sixth the School District of Amery did not vaccinate students without the consent of parents. Optional vaccination opportunities were provided under the supervision of Polk County Health and only with parental consent.
The School District of Amery has proudly served the students and families of our community for generations. Nothing has ever changed about our mission to prepare students for a future of success, and we feel our track record of preparing students is stellar. Once again, we ask for your trust. It is our firm conviction that we have earned it.
Sincerely,
Dr. Shawn Doerfler
District Administrator
School District of Amery
