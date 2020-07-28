As I watch coverage of the murder of George Perry Floyd Jr by Derek Michael Chauvin a man with 18 complaints on his official record, what is really being done to stop this from happening in the future? Why wasn’t officer Chauvin trained or removed from the force so this would not have happened? What is the root cause of the problem?
Before I go too much further first let me say I know there are many good teachers, social workers, peace officers and other public employees. However as with all organizations there are a few bad apples. The question is how we handle those bad apples.
We have a major problem with public employees not being transparent, effectively managed and held responsible for their actions. As I watched The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez on Netflix I was shocked as social workers and their supervisors failed to follow their own procedures that could have saved that child’s life. When I read one-third (13) of high schools in Baltimore last year had zero students proficient in math. When I hear 3000 schools are teaching the 1619 project, a false history that indoctrinates students to favor socialism. I become very upset.
We spend a lot of tax dollars to administer our social services. Why is this not being done effectively? I read the problem is that public employee unions are too powerful and that the politicians are too dependent on union contributions to be tough negotiators. The union wants to protect their members but this also protects the bad apples. I don’t like removing union representation but maybe it is time to ban public employee unions?
As Thomas Sowell pointed out government services are a monopoly and the trouble with monopolies is that they stop serving the clients, students or public and begin to serve only themselves the monopoly.
Perhaps to end the educational monopoly we should adopt a Swedish model of publicly-funded charter schools (friskola) which act independently of the municipality. These schools are defined by an individualized approach to learning. Maybe we would be better off to hire private companies to provide law enforcement, social services and other government functions. The politicians can then monitor those private companies and if they don’t provide the contracted services to citizens we can fire them.
I certainly have a lot of questions and very few answers but the beauty of federalism we can do lots of experiments in different locations to see if we can find something better. We need to do as America has always done and strive to find a better way to protect and educate all of our citizens so all can take advantage of this great country’s opportunities.
Terry Guanella
Amery, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.