Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes 27 seconds while Mr. Floyd repeated, “I can’t breathe!”
George Floyd’s crime? He tried to pass a counterfeit $20.00 bill. Yes, he made a bad choice – who hasn’t?
We don’t worship criminals and we shouldn’t worship a police officer who watched a man die while he had his knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 27 seconds, plenty of time to make a better choice.
Kay Erickson
Amery, WI
