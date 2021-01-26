I recently read an article where five world leaders’ condemned American media for interfering with the highest person in the land communicating with the people of that land. In four years from now if the current people destroy our land we can vote them out, unless our system has been compromised. I understand our media is a personal enterprise, but it has no right to interfere with a President addressing the people. Our Constitution gives us this right.
Our founding Fathers gave us documentation to guide our country, when we vote we should vote for the people that uphold our principles based on the documentation set before us, and not manipulate the very constitution, which they promise to uphold. If we allow anyone voted into office to undermine our founding documentation and the rights offered to us by them, then we’re done as a country.
