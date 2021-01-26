The Amery Area Food Pantry would like to THANK the community of Amery for so graciously supporting the pantry in 2020, the year of the pandemic. The generosity of our area churches, schools, businesses, service organizations, and so many individuals helped us provide not only food items, but personal and household items. We served approximately 150 families each month in the Amery School District. Our community continued to amaze us! Our donations far exceeded what we expected in the past year with families faced with so many hardships.
We would also like to THANK the faithful volunteers who helped us in SO many ways. With the pandemic we worked with a limited number of volunteers who have continued to work week after week. You are truly a blessing to us!
We hope that 2021 will be a year that’s full of many blessings for our community.
