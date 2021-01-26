Like President Trump or not, his term is over and we thank him for his accomplishments. Here is an abbreviated list. Protecting the unborn as far as his power allowed. Standing for the entire 1st amendment, i.e., free speech and religious liberty. Standing for the 2nd amendment. Appointing Judges that he expects to follow the Constitution and not legislate from the bench. Being a true friend to Israel by recognizing Jerusalem as its capitol and moving our Embassy there. Getting multiple middle east peace deals. Getting N. Korea to stop their provocative missile testing. Getting other members of the U.N. and NATO to contribute more and stop their sponging off of America’s very generous funding. Securing America’s energy independence. Improving support and appreciation for our veterans. Rebuilding our military which is almost always depleted after a Democrat administration. Creating the US Space Force to be better prepared for any unfriendly space activity by China, Russia or other entity. Building hundreds of miles of wall, improving security on our southern border and decreasing illegal drug and human trafficking. Standing for Law and order unlike so many Democrat mayors and governors seen all last summer and fall. Making our justice system more racially fair. Being the first President since Carter to have not got us into any new wars. Multiple major trade deals with Mexico, Canada, China, S. Korea and the EU that are better for America. Having economic policies that gave us the unprecedented economic boom and low unemployment rate of 3.5% before the China virus pandemic and gave us the foundation that brought us from a pandemic peak unemployment rate of 14.7% down to a current 6.7% in spite of Democrat mayors and governors politically locking down their jurisdictions to hold back the economy. Creating project Warp Speed that helped get covid-19 vaccines in months instead of the years that was normal and predicted by so-called experts. All this is truly amazing while the mass media, Dems and multibillionaires who didn’t like what he was doing tried all during his 4 years as President to end his term prematurely. Then there is the last-minute bogus “drive-by” impeachment conducted by people that demonstrated no outrage over the rioting all summer and fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.