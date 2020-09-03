Editor:
I read the recent piece you published about supporting local journalism.
As one of the former owners of the Polk County Ledger/County Ledger Press, (Balsam Lake) which ceased publication this week after 125 years, I can testify that local support is necessary.
Support it or lose it.
Kirk Gaylord
Polk County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.