I would like to begin by saying thank you to the Polk County Board of supervisors that voted in favor of resolution 02-21 on the 19th of January.
Polk County and the DNR have worked together tirelessly to make sure the Master Planning process for the Stower has been fair to all parties. Everyone has been given numerous opportunities to voice their personal desires. It is very unfortunate that a few find it necessary to continually malign Polk County officials, the DNR, and the public in general when they disagree with them.
When do we say “enough is enough”?
From the master plan first approved in 2004 to the plan most recently approved, a process has been followed in accordance with State guidelines that has given all recreational trail users, and anyone else interested in recreational trails, many opportunities to be heard. The process has resulted in a plan that will accommodate a majority of users. Implementation of the Master Plan for the Stower has not been a hasty decision on the part of Polk County.
Snowmobilers are not monsters. They enjoy outdoor experiences as much as any other recreational trail enthusiasts. Snowmobiling is an allowable activity on most State trails and coexists with other users without conflict.
Since Polk County resolution 02-21 was passed late on the 19th of January, Polk County staff did not develop a plan for construction of the rustic winter walking trail until the 21st of January. Snowmobile Club volunteers were ready to assist as early as the 22nd. In order to give our non-motorized friends an opportunity to assist in the planned construction we are tentatively preparing for a work day on the 29th of January.
The Polk County Snowmobile & ATV Council relied on the Polk County Board decision to implement the Master Plan for the Stower before volunteering to assist with construction work on the first segment of the rustic winter walking trail from Harriman to Baker Street designed and laid out by Polk County staff.
The snowmobile season is relatively short, even under ideal snow conditions. Snowmobile trails in Polk County can only be open until the 31st of March, if trail conditions allow. Polk County is moving as quickly as possible to construct this first segment in order to give the snowmobile community a chance to use this trail while it is still winter.
Let me be clear. Snowmobiles cannot ride on the Stower until segment one of the rustic winter walking trail is completed to the satisfaction of Polk County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.