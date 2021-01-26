I am a member of the League of Women Voters - St. Croix Valley, and I am urging citizens to participate in the upcoming election. The LWV is a non-partisan organization that has successfully promoted voting and active citizen democracy for over 100 years.
The upcoming state-wide election is for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction. Townships and counties may have additional local and judicial elections. The primary will occur on February 16, 2021. The general election will occur on April 6, 2021.
The election of State Superintendent of Public Instruction is nonpartisan and important. Because of the pandemic, students’ education has been drastically disrupted. Issues include health protection of students and staff, funding, disparity in education, and teacher shortage. Our public schools give depth and meaning to students, families, and communities. I strongly urge the people to learn about the candidates and vote for the one of their choice. You can view the recorded forum of the candidates at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=94_HXyCVTS8&feature=emb_logo. Candidates’ views can be found at: my.lwvwi.org/voterinformation and Vote411 as well as League of Women Voters St. Croix valley/Facebook.
Online voter access is at Myvote.wi.gov. Here individuals can register, request a ballot, and find their polling place. If absentee voting is your choice, it is recommended to request those ballots for the entire year, and you will receive them automatically. You can vote early at your polling place, and of course vote on election day. You must always show that you have an acceptable photo ID to vote.
