After the riotous events at the United States Capitol building last night, Congress completed its review of the electoral vote and confirmed Joseph Biden as our next president.
Representative Tom Tiffany (7th District) voted in support of the defeated objections on the electoral vote counts. Senator Ron Johnson did not join the objections. Noted conservative columnist George Will considers the objection vote to be an act of sedition, in favor of “insurrection against constitutional government.” I share Mr. Will’s opinion.
Rep. Tiffany voted against American voters, against a valid election after the mob scene at the Capitol. Rep. Tiffany did not vote for Wisconsin, did not vote for my beloved country. Please remember how he voted.
Paulette Rickard, Deer Park
