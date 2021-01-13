To the Editor,
Well people who voted in this sad, sick party into our nation, Be Ready! They stand for everything that is Not Godly in any way.
We will see some serious changes come into being. If you have not made your life right with the Lord Jesus by asking Him into your life, you will be very sorry. We are in a time now that we need to drop to our knees and ask God to show us what we can do to have as many people as we can, who have not known Jesus, to come to Him with their hearts. I feel I have no other purpose in life at this time but to tell people now is the time. You may laugh at me, make fun of me, but that’s nothing new for me. I don’t care because my heart hurts more for you than any of that could. Please drop to your knees. The Lord Jesus gives a peace that only can come from God.
Doris Buhr, Clear Lake
