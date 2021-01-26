We all need to have something to lighten up our days, especially during this time when our lives seem to be turned upside down! May I suggest to you that turning your radio dial to 93.1 may offer you some good therapy?
WPCA, the “Good listening station” from Amery has been ours. Their 24 hour station is member supported. This means that you will have no advertisement’s to listen to, only good music and other good programing.
One of our very favorites: “ Down Home Dairyland” provides-A WHOLE HOUR OF OLD TYME MUSIC! From noon every Sunday, until 1pm, we Scandinavian’s (as well as those with a Polish heritage) are welcomed to some of our favorite music. I like to call this my “ Happy Music”). That familiar “ Try it, you’ll like it!” certainly applies here!
Thank you!
