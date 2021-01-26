I have been very careful with regards to my own health and considerate of the health of those I come into contact with by always wearing a mask in public. This is not the case with the majority of the people in our area, and despite the signage outside stores and other businesses mask wearing is not enforced or even encouraged locally. For this reason I have taken the majority of my business across the river to Minnesota where public health is taken much more seriously. I have always believed in supporting local businesses and small business owners, however, until Wisconsin businesses start taking the health of their workers and customers into consideration I will be spending my dollars in places that do, and I am not alone.
