Hello to all Polk County readers and residents,
About three year ago our County Administrator proposed a four person central government, that totally eliminated the Ag Committee and shifted the Lime Quarry operation to the Highway Dept. The County Administrator is now trying to complete the sale of the Lime Quarry operation and property.
That will spell the end of farm lime production. Farm lime is as important to crop production as is water and sunlight. The Lime Quarry has been owned and operated by Polk County since 1940, with quarry management consistently showing profits and has contributed well over 1 Million Dollars to our general fund and helped balance our budgets, and saved our farmers and tax payers many times that amount. Please, please call all 15 County Board Supervisors and tell each one not to sell the Lime Quarry and to restart an Agriculture and Business committee. Our administration is also proposing a 7 Million Dollar remodel to our Government Center Building. Thank You for your interest and cooperation.
John Bonneprise, Dist 14 SPVR
