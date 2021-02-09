Germany initiated World War I (WWI) and WWII. WWI, 1914-1918, was considered “the war to end all wars.” But in 1939, Germany started WWII. US entered WWII when attacked by Japan in December 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor. Germany had a pact with Japan. December 11, Germany declared war on the US. US lost 418,500 military and civilians. Estimated total war casualties, 75 to 80 million, which 40 to 55 million were civilians. The real horror was the discovery of concentration camps as the WWII was ending. January 27 was International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The idea is not to forget WWII horrors and how it started. DVD’s on the wars from PBS and Great Courses.com “History of Hitler’s Empire,” are excellent educational information on the subjects.
Following WWI, Germany had a fragile democracy and economic instability. In 1919, a charismatic soldier speaker, Hitler, traveled to rural areas and town beer halls giving his confident hateful speeches. He was one of them. Hitler blamed Germany’s problems on minorities, non-Aryans, Jews, Slavs, immigrants, gypsies. Hitler verbally attacked the press, government, and other political parties with promises of change, pushing nationalism, and anti-Semitism – us vs. them. In 1925, Nazi party’s newspapers and flyers spread propaganda and conspiracy theories. By 1932, Hitler’s Nazi-Fascist party won 37% of government seats. Hitler stoked violence, demanded loyalty. Some Hitler supporters, SA or Brownshirts, were thugs attacking those not loyal to Hitler. Hitler verbally attacked journalists, politicians, college professors, and anyone who didn’t praise him. Then Hitler’s SA and SS brutality attacked them. Starting 1933, Nazi thugs destroyed printing presses and newspaper offices. Nazi elites took control of news that falsely hyped Hitler’s successes. Hitler was non-religious, but supported religions which Communist Russia didn’t. In return, some ministers, priests, and parishioners cooperated with Nazis, turning in Jews or Hitler dissenters. No one trusted anyone. Hitler supported big business.
Germany lost WWII. About 7 million Germans died, cities destroyed, Germany bankrupt and divided. Today, Germany is a thriving democracy, but right-wing agitators are spreading their hate again.
I visited 4 concentration camps, many war and holocaust museums. One can’t forget seeing human hair, teeth, baby shoes, and other items that belonged to Jews, dissenters, and others whose lives were ended by hunger, shooting, or a gas chamber. We must know and remember. If we lack empathy for our fellow humans and don’t compromise, it can happen again.
Cheryl Moskal
(Previous area resident)
Denver, CO
