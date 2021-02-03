Dear Editor,
Thanks for giving me a space to express my gratitude.
I was so relieved and happy to have the opportunity, with my husband, to receive our first injection of the COVID vaccine.
For so many of us who have had to stay separate from family members and friends to mutually avoid spreading of the pandemic, it’s a step toward the freedom to enjoy free movement and companionship.
The heroes I see, among those developing this protection, are the volunteers who forgo their own comfort to enable recipients of the vaccine to receive their protection. What a privilege to have friendly people direct us and check for our safety in receiving the vaccine.
Thank you for enduring the weather, sharing your time, and greeting with a smile those of us who have been hoping and waiting for the protection.
God bless you for your unselfish kindness,
