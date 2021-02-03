Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.