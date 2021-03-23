I just received my first dose of the COVID19 vaccination. I am writing to express my gratitude to the employees of the Polk and Burnett County Health Departments and especially, all the volunteers for providing the vaccinations. Because of their dedication, knowledge, and up-beat attitudes the vaccination process was seamlessly positive. Certainly, the workers are a well-oiled machine; the entire experience took only 30 minutes; all from the comfort of my vehicle.
I am certainly encouraging everyone to receive the vaccination as soon as they are eligible. I hope that everyone does what they can to put this thing in our rear-view mirror. In the meantime, my thanks go out to the volunteers and everyone else committed to the public safety of our county’s residents.
Peter Diedrich , Clear Lake
