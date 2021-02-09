I have been a homeowner and taxpayer in the same location for over 26 years. My property abuts the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST), and I have enjoyed the peace and quiet that comes with a quiet-sports trail.
The county, and Chairman Chris Nelson in particular, have been relentless in trying to motorize the trail, and have somehow managed to get their way. It has come to this, where the county is almost literally kicking hikers, skiers, and fat tire bikes off of the trail, and onto a primitive, snowmobile track through the woods and swamp. That is nothing short of shameful. And to think that the DNR actually approved this awful, unsafe idea!
I am simply flabbergasted! Do the motorized people need to own every trail? All studies point to increased need for opportunities for people-powered sports (hiking,, running, biking, cross-country skiing). Can’t the non-motorized people have at least one trail? Is that really too much to ask?
No hiker, skier, or bicyclist that I know would be comfortable sharing the trail with motorized vehicles (FYI: where it is impossible to create a separate trail, snowmobiles and people-powered will share the same trail). That is more than uncomfortable; it would be hugely unsafe - especially for elderly and children.
For the long-term welfare of the good citizens of Polk County, I urge the county and state officials, and my fellow citizens, to do whatever they can to maintain this wonderful trail as non-motorized. Thank you.
Jim Judkins
Dresser, WI
