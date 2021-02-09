Why has the Election Commission stopped exposing the fraud perpetrated on the voters of Wisconsin. Crickets. The Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled that COVID was not a condition that would entitle someone to vote Indefinite Confined. 200,000 IC votes and Biden won the state by 20,000. This is not rocket science do the math.
Second point is the Ballot Drop Boxes were never approved by the Wisconsin Legislature. Any ballot cast must have a “chain of custody” Didn’t happen. Crickets.
Who enforces the laws of Wisconsin, the Attorney General? Are you getting the picture?
If we let this go we will never have a free election again. Get involved. Call your Representative, your Senator, the Election Commission, write a letter to the editor.
“Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must, like men, undergo the fatigues of supporting it.” - Thomas Paine
Patrick McElhone Sr
Centuria, WI
