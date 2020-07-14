Protesting
I want to start this letter with letting those reading it know that I am not prejudice. I have two half black grandchildren, one grandchild and one great grandchild have Mexican heritage. But, I am appalled at how the citizens of the United States have and still are reacting to the death of George Floyd and the response to the police officers. They should have to walk in the shoes of police officers. They have no idea or just don’t care what a truly dangerous job, especially in large cities, they have. We live in a pretty safe area, but there is still crime, and with the way this country is heading, I sure would not want to live in a town with no police. If you had a perpetrator breaking in to your home or business, would police matter then?
You say we look at all blacks the same, and maybe some do as black do with white. Well, are you not looking at all police the same? Putting them all in one category. We have some very good police officers in this country, and my brother-in-law was one of them–Darryl, my sister’s husband. I used to spend a lot of time with them, and when he put on his uniform and badge, it was to serve as protect as I believe many do.
I remember that he had to respond to some very unpleasant situations to say the least. Sure, there are some that should not be wearing a badge, but there are many that thank goodness they do. What has been happening has little to do with the death of George Floyd, but much to do with hate, harm and destruction.
Why is it when a black police officer is killed or black gangs are killing each other or those innocent black children are killed from a stray bullet during a gang fight do those lives not matter, or if they do, we hear very little about it. I’m sure it matters to the family, but not the group BLM. I would guess it bothers me more when I hear a black or white child has been killed, and I’m white!
Another for instance is since abortion became legal, millions of unborn babies have been killed in the womb, some outside the womb if a botched abortion, and a large percent of them are black, which I may add largely because of the Democrat party that will vote on a bill always to promote abortion. So, why then do black lives not matter? I do have to wonder how many of these protestors are pro-choice? You protestors in Amery and nearby counties, you may be peaceful, but you’re supporting a group that’s not, and they’re out there doing hate crimes.
If we continue to take Christ out of our country, he will take our country from us. I would hope there would be many more people, black and white, that will show support for our law enforcement.
Sincerely,
Tanya Carlson
Amery, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.