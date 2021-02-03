I was born the month before the first nuclear bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in l945. In college in the 70s I watched films showing the results of those bombs. It was chilling. A nuclear exchange between countries today would be devastating to our world. On January 22, 2021 the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force. This Treaty establishes in international law a categorical ban on nuclear weapons, 75 years after their development and first use.
Because the US has not signed or ratified the Treaty, the legal prohibitions do not technically apply to us. But the Treaty, representing the will of 122 nations of the world who want us to keep the promise we made in 1970 to disarm “at an early date” still has compelling moral force.
Our country spends over two billion dollars every day- or more than one million dollars every minute- on weapons and our military. In my opinion, expanding and maintaining our nuclear arsenal can no longer be considered a means to any kind of good end. Surely we have better uses for our tax dollars.
As a Christian I believe that peaceful means is the only way to peace of any lasting and deep reality. My hope and prayer is that I can and we can as a nation find these means in our faith in God to care for and enjoy each other and the beautiful world we have been given.
