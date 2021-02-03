To the Editor:
I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Polk County Health Department in Balsam Lake on Thurs., Jan. 28. From the time I received notice of the availability for the shot, via Interfaith Caregivers, until I got the shot in the comfort of my vehicle, everything went smoothly.
January 28 was the first day of the mass inoculation in Polk County. Innumerable staff and volunteers directed me and hundreds of others through the well-delineated lines in the parking lot of Polk County Plaza. Staff were clear in presenting information, almost anticipating my questions. I don’t know if they practiced the procedures before this first day, but from my vantage point it seemed to go like clockwork. I was impressed and wanted to say so, because the public sometimes finds it easy to criticize government employees. Our Public Health Department has our best interests in mind and definitely is delivering on its commitment to curb the Covid virus. We can all to our part by getting the vaccine as soon as it’s offered, continue social distancing and wearing a mask.
Thank you, Polk County Health, for a job well-done. Keep doing what you’re doing. I trust that delivering the first and second doses of the vaccine continues to go as well as your first day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.