I keep learning about history. There is no way to get the whole sweep of human history in a few classes in high school. It’s not enough.
One month dedicated to black history in the US isn’t enough either, but it’s a start. Black History Month is United States history month; it is about our past, present day, and our future as a country. When we understand our history, we can more clearly see how the past has informed the present.
While living in St. Paul from 2002-2015, recent individual black history came close to me. One of many racist incidents I was aware of involved a friend of mine working at a bike shop. When test-riding a repaired bicycle, he was pulled off, zip-cuffed, and put in the back seat of a squad car, while other employees told the officers that he worked at the shop (first black man to be a mechanic there) and was doing his job--not stealing a bike.
Last summer our nation was shaken by the deaths of unarmed black women and men; in Amery, we--your neighbors, family and friends--showed up to protest police violence and gather mutual aid for the Twin Cities neighborhoods that were harmed. We are still showing up in service as volunteer educators and activists in our community for the work of identifying and dismantling racism.
Of course a month is not enough, for the future is in our hands.
Donna Martinson
Dresser, WI
Amery United
