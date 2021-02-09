Friends of Stower Seven Lakes Trail is a chapter of Friends of Wisconsin State Parks.
The Friends of Stower Seven Lakes State Trail are a diverse group of energetic and engaged individuals, families and businesses committed to its vision, “the creation, promotion and preservation of the best-loved state trail in Wisconsin.”
We believe the Stower trail provides a place for our community to enjoy the outdoors peacefully, safely, and is a family-friendly trail.
We believe that outdoor exercise is an important part of the physical and mental well-being of all people. The location and flat surface of the Stower trail provides this opportunity for many people of Polk County and surrounding areas of all ages and abilities as a hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and skiing trail.
The Friends of Stower Trail have provided the following opportunities for the community and surrounding area over the last 10 years:
- Triathlons
- Half Marathons
- 1st day Hikes
- Candlelight Skiing
- Changing Color Rides
- Saturdays on the Stower
- Story Walks
- Power Up events
- Events coordinated with Community Ed (Chainsaw safety training, Frog Guy, Birds of Prey, herb identification)
Improvements on the trail were done in cooperation with volunteers from Amery and Osceola Schools and 4H clubs and Boy and Girl Scout organizations and many community volunteers. These projects were financed with donations from generous community members and organizations.
- 7 rest benches
- 7 Points of Interest informational kiosks
- Flower gardens, 3 native garden plantings and rose garden (Nye, Deronda, Amery)
- Bird house project
Improvements were made with approval from Polk County and the DNR and at no cost to either entity.
The Friends have maintained the Stower Trail at no cost to the county. Travel Wisconsin named the Stower Trail as one of 12 Hidden Gems of Wisconsin state parks.
As protectors and preservers of this trail, we feel that motorizing the trail and adding horses will cause this trail to be unsafe and will also change the beauty and peacefulness of one of the “12 Hidden Gems of Wisconsin State Parks”.
One of the things that makes Amery a great place is that it offers recreation for motorized and non-motorized sports.
Donna Anich
Secretary for Friends of Stower State Trail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.