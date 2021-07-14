We just ended celebrating July 4th, honoring our nationhood, our independence. Yet we hear about division that is tearing the country apart. This division was not so pronounced 30 or 40 years ago. Now, it appears that some people don’t respect the decisions and thoughts of others that differ from theirs. Why? Is it cable media and the internet? From 1949 to 1987, the FCC had the “fair doctrine” policy that required all broadcast license holders to present controversial issues of public importance in an honest, equitable, and balanced matter. That meant to present the other or multiple sides of the issue. The demise/ending of the fairness doctrine has been considered by some to have led to the rising level of party polarization.
Our family, friends, and our different experiences sometimes support the theory that different media outlets are bias, rightfully or wrongly. Stories or news can be checked for accuracy, factcheck.org. Knowing that you are getting the truth helps reduce misunderstanding. There are companies that rate media bias. Their criteria and terms differ, but they use a wide range of analysts and methods from different political and social leaning. These companies are available on the internet, review their process and methods, and compare their reports. AdFontesMedia.com (chart form, updates almost quarterly), Mediabaisfactcheck.com, Allsides.com. AdFontes has more categories. AdFontes’ chart form allows it to illustrate degree of any bias. Some companies lump all types of programs together when rating one media source. Others separate news from opinion reporting, rating each category separately. Ratings vary accordingly. One lists only a few outlets and then one must search for other outlets. For the most straight forward reporting, terms are “least bias, center, middle, fact reporting.” Listed are a few outlets, among many, considered center and fact reporting by at least 2 companies: Associated Press (AP), Reuters, UPI, Axios, NPR, The Hill, BBC, USA Today, CBS, CNBC, ABC, Christian Science Monitor, PBS NewsHour, Wall Street Journal (news only).
Partisan groups and some governments learned a long time ago that they could influence their citizens by exposing them to limited and/or highly or extreme partisan leaning news or opinions. But are we selectively limiting our news by our media choices? Are you getting information from investigative journalists or opinion personalities? View your sources, check their ratings and use “factcheck.org.” to ensure you are not getting Inaccurate, fabricated or misleading information, or unfair persuasion.
Cheryl Moskal
(Previous area resident)
Denver, CO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.