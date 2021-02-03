I found out on Sunday, January 17, 2021 that it is apparently okay now to discriminate against a new class of people. This is not discrimination based on the color of someone’s skin or their age, or gender, etc. This discrimination is against people that cannot mask for medical reasons.
I and many others have medical issues that prevent us from wearing masks. In some people’s minds this makes us dangerous. So dangerous that we are kicked out of bookstores (Half-Price Books and Barnes and Noble), grocery stores, Menards, hair salons, restaurants, Airlines (Delta) medical offices, etc.
I have heard people liken not wearing a mask to not wearing shoes in a store. I don’t breathe with my feet. Covering my feet does not cause my PTSD to flare up and cause me to relive the reason why I cannot wear a mask. This explanation or excuse just does not hold water. I have been denied medical care because I cannot wear a mask. How is that fair? Does my health no longer count?
I find it hard to understand that so many people do not know about the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This law states that it is ILLEGAL to discriminate against someone with a disability. We are supposed to be able to get the SAME access to services as anyone else. Not an “accommodation” such as on-line purchasing or curb-side pickup. So why are these companies allowed to persist in discriminating against disabled individuals?
When will this stop? When will the disabled be treated like human beings again? What do we have to do to be noticed and for people to realize the pain they are causing us by their judgmental attitudes?
