Dear Editor,
In 2006 The Friends of Stower Seven Lakes state Trail won a case against the DNR to have the trail be completely non- motorized. Even since then, the motorized folks have been after it for themselves. There have been public hearings ad nauseam. Surveys, letters to the editor, letters to county board and DNR on our behalf and still here we are still fighting to keep it as is.
The trail did not have a master plan and it fell to the country to come up with one. Of course they wanted to put motors on it. Their latest brain storm was to put horses on it from October to 3rd week in November and snowmobiles for the winter. Guess where that leaves walkers, runners, bikers, skiers, snowshoers in the winter? You guessed it, kicked off. The Friends Group have always thought that the DNR would bring some common sense to the issue but now it looks like just want it to be done as they appear to agree with the county’s plan.
Fact: there is no state trail in all of Wisconsin that has walkers and horses on same trail! None! Zippo! For those two months, I just can’t wrap my mind around sharing the trail with horses that leave manure apples for us to dodge. Who will clean them up? I also can’t imagine a horse’s reaction when this 74 year old goes blazing past it on his bike. In their latest addition, they said that a “rough” trail would go along side the Stower during snowmobile season for walkers. Snowmobiles are on the nice flat trail, walkers are in the ditch.
For these 14 years, thousands of people from within the county, outside the county and outside of our state have used and loved the trail. One of my responsibilities is to collect fees from the yellow self registration boxes. The top amount of collections up to 2020 was $3700. This past year that amount was $7,000. The Stower Trail is the only completely non motorized trail in the entire NW of the state and it is only 13 miles.
Last point: Amery has the best of both worlds: The Cat tail trail is motorized and travelers can take it up all the way to Superior. The Stower, 13 miles of non- motorized. These two trails bring two different groups of users into the city. Some folks may choose to use both.
The new plan just is not common sense.
Happy Trails,
