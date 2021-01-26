Where is Our God in the cries for Our Land?
Cries of injustice have been washed up on our sands.
What has here happened in the “Home Of The Brave”?
Red, White and Blue. Where “Abe” freed all the slaves.
We have fought for our freedom, Our Constitution is set
If you change “We The People”, man will surely regret!
What evil has clouded Our Lady at Bay?
For the blood of the innocent has no shock of display.
A man’s greedy pocket will kill and destroy,
Her lips are his weakness and a venomous coy.
These halls have been crowded with crime and disgust,
No Right or Left can we ever now trust.
Their “business as usual”, will we finally convey?
So repent says The Lord, they have no time to delay.
Look for NO man in your only salvation,
Tho God has blessed Trump to prosper this nation.
Our trust is in Jesus, for He is not late,
His timing is perfect, do not fret or debate.
God’s heavenly armies await to attack,
Swords are drawn ready for mens fraudulent act.
Two buildings did fall on that day 9-11,
Two terms will be served says The Lord of the heavens.
Truth will prevail and Justice will stand,
For God holds His “Trumpet” in the palm of His hand.
God Bless America!
We must be bold!
God is NOT done here!
