Of all the thugs, goons, hooligans, marauders, vandals and looters that attacked our nation’s capitol, how many had or probably still have a “Vote law and order. Vote Trump.” campaign sign in their front yard?
Jon Salwei
Amery
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 4:46 am
