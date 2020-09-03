We heard of chicks arriving dead to farms and vulnerable people not getting medicines in time because of recent cuts. Rural America, veterans, elderly, disabled, farmers, and small businesses depend on USPS. The first stimulus bill, CARES Act included $500 billion dollar bailout for large private, for-profit corporations, but nothing for USPS. House Democrats and some Republicans voted August 22 for aid to help USPS and to stop more cuts before the election. Senate Leader, Mitch McConnell, refused to pass funds in the CARES Act for USPS, said he will block Senate voting now, as Trump said he’d veto any help to USPS. The 1970 Postal Reorganization Act replaced the Post Office Department with a hybrid government agency and corporation that became financially self-supporting, and continued providing universal service at reasonable rates. 16% of USPS employees are military members and veterans. Although USPS provides a service mandated by the Constitution and federal law, it has received no federal funds since 1982, relying on postal products sales for revenue. Conservatives have argued for privatizing USPS. In 2006 Congress passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, imposing a burden that no company has ever faced. USPS was required to pre-fund retirees’ health benefits for the next 75 years through annual payments of roughly $5.5 billion within 10 years. If not for this burden and the debt it created, USPS has finished each year with revenue surpluses. The 2008 Great Recession and now COVID-19 placed financial strains on USPS. Trump appointed Governors on USPS Board, appointed Trump’s choice, billionaire Louis DeJoy, as Postmaster General, the least qualified of all candidates. DeJoy has $30 Million to $75 Million invested in USPS competitors’ stock. Once USPS is privatized, rural rates will increase greatly as companies are in the business of making profits and maximizing shareholder’s (stock) profits. It costs more to service rural America than heavily populated areas. UPS, FedEx, and Amazon rely on USPS for the most expensive last leg of delivery. USPS delivers about 30% to 40% of USP packages. Call or email your Senators, senate.gov. to support funding of USPS – Postal Service.
Carol Wickboldt
Clayton, WI
