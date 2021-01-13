COVID-19 has shown us how dangerous an infectious disease can be. The disease knows no boundaries and is serious for vulnerable people like the elderly and those who have underlying health conditions. The same is true for flu, or influenza.
The difference is we have a way to prevent flu: an annual vaccination. Like no other year in recent history, your flu vaccination matters. It can mean you don’t get the flu, have a milder case, prevent a hospital stay, or avoid complications and death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated. They especially urge vaccination for those most at risk for complications – young children, pregnant moms, the elderly, and people with existing health conditions.
Typically, flu season lasts from October until May. Now is the time to get vaccinated to protect yourself, and your family and friends. If you always get your flu shot, keep it up. If you’ve thought about it but haven’t made time to get one, this is the year to start. The health of our community depends on it.
Tonya Eichelt, BSW, MPA
Community Services Director/Interim Health Officer
Polk County Community Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.