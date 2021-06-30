The MSA engineer working on our road and sidewalks contends that the last four feet of sidewalk are only a boulevard and not intended for walking on. Perhaps someone should introduce him to the real world. City sidewalks extend from the building to the curb, and the entire area is and always has been intended for pedestrian traffic. Not only is this normal for walking, but this is also where people are expected to stand or set their chairs for parades.
His contention that we should park and walk to the end of the block before stepping up to the sidewalk is ludicrous and no one is going to do that. What is normal is for the driver to park, walk around the car, and open the curbside door for passengers. Purchased goods are put in the car from the passenger side where we are safe from traffic. With the sidewalks MSA tried to sell us, you cannot even open most car doors because the “boulevard” is too high and blocking the door, not to mention too steep to step out on if your door can open. Yes there are residentials areas where a grass boulevard separates the sidewalk from the road, but I have yet to see this done in the business district of any town or village. If this engineer still things what they did is acceptable, perhaps he should consider another profession better suited to his skills. I believe Kwik Trip is accepting applications.
Our City Leaders should also look into the bump out curbs that have also been installed. When the State first announced that they would inflict this road diet on us, there was a special meeting at the City Hall where the State people said that bump out curbs were optional, and for the City to decide. Now we have them not only on Keller Avenue but on side streets as well, limiting parking and obstructing traffic. The MSA engineer indicated that this was for ADA requirements, which makes little sense as they are an obstruction to everyone. Can our City Attorney look into that? The only reason I can see for them is to run up costs at taxpayer expense.
Sincerely,
Alan Anderson
Amery
