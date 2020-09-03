Over the past several months I have wondered if COVID-19 has caught up with the abortion industry as to the number of deaths it has caused. Maybe it has passed them up. They do have a few things in common, I believe. Neither one is self-inflicted. There is no preventative treatment that one gets to make them immune to the virus or to abortion. On the other hand, our government has spent trillions of dollars to help people and businesses that have suffered hardship from the virus, and they have deemed the abortion industry a necessary business and give it millions of dollars so they can make a fat profit. All life is special, no matter who they are, where they come from, what kind of work they do, how old they are, what color, college, high school, grade school, pre-school or in the womb, each of us was a baby in the womb at one time. God has been merciful to us – how long can it last?
Lester Carlson, Amery, WI
