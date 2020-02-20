Over the weekend I saw someone post online they had taken their children sliding on the hill located at Amery’s Soldier’s Field. Staff from the Amery Family Restaurant (located near the area) noticed and brought them out hot cocoa.
Not only do I believe that the world needs more of these acts of kindness, I also loved reading something positive on social media, which at many times can be filled with negativity.
Two weeks ago I was walking away from Kwik Trip and about to enter my car, when a woman told me she had paid for a car wash and entered the code, I just needed to pull up and use it. At first I thought, “Is my car THAT dirty looking that a stranger insists I wash it?” No, it wasn’t that at all. Sadly, we live in a world where we jump to the wrong conclusion when someone selflessly offers kindness.
You never know what difference you might make in a person’s day when you simply offer a compliment. Whistling at someone passing by is not what I am saying, but telling someone that you love their outfit or hair might make their day—and who knows, you might just inspire said stranger to pay you a compliment in return.
Laughter is life’s greatest medicine. Cracking a few jokes can actually benefit both you and those around you. In addition to the fact that there are numerous health benefits of laughter, making people laugh can also provide an excellent way for you to bond with others.
Promote a local business. Whether you’re referring a friend to a great doctor or giving a stranger advice about which gym they should sign up for, sharing your experiences is an incredibly useful act of kindness. Not only are you helping someone else by sharing, but you’re also supplying more business to places that you love.
Along the same lines, leave a positive review. People have a tendency to only write reviews when they’ve had a particularly bad experience that deter people from visiting restaurants and stores that might’ve just had an off day. So, the next time you have a great meal somewhere or encounter an extra friendly associate at a store, make sure to leave them a nice review online. A good review has the power to boost a business or service’s reputation by clueing in other prospective customers.
Something I know I need to do more of is taking the time to call someone who is important to you. No matter how old you are, giving your parents (or any family member or friend, for that matter) a call just to chat can do wonders for your relationship. Though your family and friends will always be there to support you, it’s still important to remind them of how grateful you are for this fact—and that you’re always there on the other end of the line, too.
The last time that you made a big change in your life, did you get some words of encouragement from someone? If so, then you know the power of a pep talk, especially when it comes to making a big life decision. With just a few words of encouragement, you could change the course of a person’s entire life and feel good knowing that you pushed someone to pursue their passions.
Another simple act is to leave spare change around. Laundry machines, parking meters, vending machines—if a service is still reliant on the 20th-century payment method of quarters, leave a few behind for the next customer.
Here is the one act of kindness that my husband will most likely never jump onboard with, but I might as well mention it to others: Allow someone to merge in traffic. If you are already running late, what is another two minutes going to hurt?
Sure, all of these “selfless” acts of kindness can help you feel amazing, but the best way to truly improve your mental health is by being kinder to yourself. Setting impossible standards or constantly beating yourself up over things will only put you into a tailspin of negative thoughts. Cut yourself a break now and then. Remembering to practice kindness with yourself will make it much easier to do the same with others.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
