There are a variety of things I have thought about recently with Mothers Day approaching. This will be my first without my mom. Losing a parent can leave you feeling damaged. I have heard people say it is like a piece of you is missing. My experience is more like I feel cracked all over, but I try hard to use my memories to fill in my cracks.
My mother was not only a mom to myself and sisters Kelly and Lisa, she was a “mom” to many more to. She loved our friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking for them, cheering for them at sporting events, celebrating their successes and lending an ear to listen during tough times. Fortunately, we were all lucky enough to have friends whose moms loved to do the same for us too.
“It takes a village” may be one of the most used phrases I have ever heard. In fact I have used it in my columns a few times before today. Every village looks a little different, but I think a village run by a collective team of mothers deserves to be the “County Seat.”
As a mom there is nothing better than people who love my kids like their own. If I didn’t have people who deeply love my kids, my village would be incomplete.
These are people I appreciate because they give me the peace of knowing my children are being loved, nurtured, and cared for like I would. This is something that just can’t be taken for granted. On top of providing comfort to my kids, these people at times are a sanity saver, a marriage saver, a job saver, a stress relief, a blessing, and a gift.
Allowing friends to help out with your kiddos should never be seen as a sign of weakness. Not a single one of my friends has ever said, “You owe me because I gave your kid a ride home from volleyball practice.” Not. A. Single. One. Every friend has said they didn’t think twice and every friend has let me do the same for them.
To watch people with these hearts of gold enter our children’s lives sometimes takes vulnerability. It most definitely takes trust and it takes time for these relationships to form. But once you have them, or watch your child have them-never let them go. Never take for granted the people who love your kids and remember it is possible because you love theirs. There are some pretty special kiddos out there that we have “adopted” into our family and can’t imagine life without treating them like one of our own.
Kids these days are busier than ever. They need rides, they need to be fed and they need to be cheered. Sometimes busier than ever parents can be pulled in many directions between multiple children and it is a blessing to have others pitch in.
Just as you find enjoyment in watching your children grow and enter different phases of life, it is also a joy to watch their friends do the same. You really bond with kids when they spend so much time at your house or riding to and from practices and tournaments and I think life would be pretty boring if we didn’t have people to watch our children bond and grow with.
Just as my parents jumped in to assist with my friends, their parents did the same for me. Sometimes being a mom or dad isn’t biological, it is an attitude.
I am grateful I had friends with parents who loved me enough to to hold me to the same standard that my own parents did. I would like to say thank you for making your love for me so apparent that I responded to any correction because I knew you wanted the very best for me (just like your own children). Thank you for making me a part of your family and never giving my parents doubt that I was in good hands while with you. You gave me an inheritance of your time and lasting memories I will never forget. Thank you also for stepping up to the plate when I lost my mom this past year and providing comfort.
So, happy mothers/fathers/role-model/chauffeur/chef/chaos coordinator/cheerleader day EVERYDAY to the people that loved me and love my children like one of their own.
