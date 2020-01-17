I am not going to profess I am the smartest person in the world. I do though, consider myself fairly intelligent, or at least I thought so until recently. I decided to watch “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” and figured out I am not very smart at all.
My Grandmother loved Jeopardy. She watched it religiously. We were not allowed to hardly make a peep when the show was on each afternoon. She was darn good at Jeopardy too, but we never could convince her to try out for the show. I guarantee you an episode of Jeopardy starring Pat Siegert would have been highly entertaining and I believe she could certainly give any of the current three playing on “The Greatest of All Time” a run for their money. She had more personality than any contestant I have ever witnessed on the show and the brains to back it up.
I have never really minded the show; there were just other game shows I preferred. Call it the Clash of the Nerdy Titans, but Jeopardy fans were treated to the matchup last week that before they could only dream about. I decided to honor my late Grandmother and tune into “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.” Starring the game show’s three biggest winners — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, it aired over multiple nights in prime time — not the game show’s usual time slot. Also, each episode ran an hour rather than the usual half-hour.
It played out more or less like a best-of-seven World Series. Each night consisted of two back-to-back games. The winner of the night’s two games receives a point; the first player to receive three points wins the tournament. They nab $1 million and the title of “Jeopardy GOAT.” The two runners up each received $250,000.
Jennings holds the longest streak in the show’s history with 74 consecutive wins. He has returned to the franchise numerous times for tournaments.
Rutter holds the record for overall winnings, $4.7 million, amassed over years of winning these all-star tournaments.
Holzhauer holds the other major “Jeopardy!” record: most money won in a single game ($131,127), and he also has the next 15 highest totals, all accomplished during his 32-game winning streak last year.
There was something else significant about this event. It was not just the status of the competitors but also the state of host Alex Trebek, who made his pancreatic cancer public in March, bringing millions of viewers along into his yet indeterminate endgame. When speaking of it, he has balanced hope with realism and honesty with caring for his fans. He’s said that he will stay “as long as my skills have not diminished,” but he has also indicated that he’s got a farewell speech ready in his pocket. Although I would normally rate my favorite game show hosts as Wink Martindale and Bob Eubanks, I do truly find Trebek to be quite endearing.
So Josh and I cozied in on night one as Trebek read the categories. I must admit there were some I knew were going to be difficult for me such as, “Czars.” But others did not sound so bad. Boy was I wrong. By the second game my husband had answered two questions correctly. He said he wanted to take his $12 check and run. Although I did fairly well in the category pertaining to classic toys, I bombed pretty much everything else, randomly spewing out answers, which were not even close. If I had starred on the show, I would have been writing a check to Trebek (I also would be asking him to hold it for a week-ok a month).
I started thinking that my Grandmother would be so ashamed for how idiotic I appeared, but then I reconsidered. She would have thought it was great to see my husband and I having some down time. We sat with wine and leftover stale birthday cake and laughed as we made our way through the intellectual hour.
I am not sure I retained much of the information I learned from the quiz show tournament. In the end I walked away feeling a little stupid, but we sure had good giggles and I think maybe life needs a few more of those moments.
