St. Patrick’s Day is next week, the time when all the world is Irish, at least for a few hours.
It’s usually at this time of the year my favorite John Wayne movie airs. “The Quiet Man,” made in 1952, is a true gem of a movie. Wayne stars as Sean Thorton, a professional boxer who retires to Ireland after killing a man in the ring. Thorton looks to rebuild his life in the hometown of his ancestors who emigrated to the United States. He is even able to buy the ancestral cottage where his mother grew up.
Wayne has sworn to be a non-violent man and even falls in love and marries. Circumstances force him to fight to save his marriage with a wonderful bare knuckle fight with his brother-in-law. The pair brawl over the countryside, stopping for a pint before continuing.
John Ford directed the movie, which is shot in wonderful Technicolor. Ford wanted to do this movie so badly he agreed to do a western to seal the deal with the studio. A true labor of love. The cinematography is gorgeous. Maureen O’Hara, Victor McLaglen, Ward Bond and Barry Fitzgerald round out a wonderful cast. Well written and clever, it’s a true feast.
Yes, I like the movie.
Until I stated watching old movies on TV 25 years ago, I wasn’t a fan of John Wayne. The man I knew from my childhood was Wayne, also known as “The Duke,” in the twilight of his life. In my eyes, he was a walking caricature.
This bias kept me from watching his work, something I now regret. In addition to being able to ride a horse and throw a punch, the man could act. In one of his final films, “The Shootist,” he plays a gunfighter seeking redemption at the end of his life.
His portrayal of a common cavalry soldier in “She Wore A Yellow Ribbon” and “Fort Apache” show the quiet dignity and honor of so many Americans of Wayne’s generation.
His performance in “Stagecoach” in 1939 is iconic and understated. His turn as Rooster Cogburn in “True Grit” is wonderfully over the top, playing a character that is larger than life, just like John Wayne. He won his only Academy Award for “True Grit.”
Last month, I saw a 1950 western I had never seen before. The 1950 film “The Gunfighter,” starred Gregory Peck as Johnny Ringo, a gunfighter who wanted to stop being a gunfighter and lead a new life with his true love, who doesn’t want to see him. Peck tries to outrun his past, but his reputation won’t let him walk away.
It was a good movie even though Gregory Peck with a mustache doesn’t quite work.
In the notes given before the movie, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz commented that Wayne desperately wanted the rights to the screenplay so he could star and produce in the film, only to be outbid by a studio.
It’s a shame because I think the movie would have worked better on many levels if Wayne had been the star. In 1950 he was an icon looking to be taken more seriously and this film would have been perfect for him.
I’ll admit it. I was wrong about the Duke. If you get a chance, check out “The Quiet Man.” Even fans of the Duke like it.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
