I knew at some point I would write a column for the Class of 2020. The hard part was deciding when to do it.
At first I thought about putting something together when the last months of school as they knew it, came to an abrupt end. I next considered July, which is when a graduation ceremony is pending. Finally I decided the Amery Free Press’s annual Senior Edition was actually the perfect time.
When giving advice to the newest set of Amery High School’s finest, I could quote some articulate world leader, but we all know the best advice ever given has been found in the form of television theme songs.
The following words are a tribute to all of my Amery High School Class of 1995 classmates. Here’s to all of the Shirley sidekicks who were perfect matches to my Lavern personality. Thank you to all of the Lenny and Swiggys who kept me entertained during the years (you know who you are).
And now the words of wisdom…I am not talking about the part that says, “Sclemeel, schlimazel, hasenpfeffer incorporated,” as what DOES that really mean? I AM talking about,
“We’re gonna do it!
Give us any chance, we’ll take it
Give us any rule we’ll break it
We’re gonna make our dreams come true-doin’ it our way
Nothing’s gonna turn us back now
Straight ahead and on the track now
We’re gonna make our dreams come true-doin’ it our way
There is nothing we won’t try
Never heard the word impossible
This time there’s no stopping us
We’re gonna do it
On your mark, get set, and go now
Got a dream and we just know now
We’re gonna make that dream come true
And we’ll do it our way, yes our way, and make all our dreams come true
This year’s graduates may not understand any of this, but you can surely YouTube Laverne and Shirley and get the gist.
Whether you watch the Milwaukee based sitcom or not, I feel the theme song words especially ring true for the graduating class of 2020.
I mainly want you to focus on the verbiage, “Doin’ it our way.” There has yet been any other set of graduates that know the way you feel. I pray there will never be another. This sets you apart. Circumstances have made you unique. You are being set out into the world with a different mindset than any other class. I suggest you use the cards you have been dealt as a driving force to take on the world. Do it your way!
One other bit of advice; you cannot make old friends. Do not completely lose each other. You have it easier in this day and age of social media than some of us old timers had it when we graduated.
Should you make new friends-YES! Should you surround yourself with people who have had different experiences and come from various backgrounds? Absolutely! Never ever forget where you came from though. You have spent some pretty formative years with your peers. Some days were probably hell and I hope you had plenty of days of bliss as well. These are going to be some of the few people someday who can associate with the way you few today.
I love all of my friends, but I can honestly say the other 131 graduates of AHS 1995, happen to be some of my favorites.
Not to sound like a geezer, but I hear song “Mash-ups” are the hot thing these days, so here is a mash-up of some T.V. theme songs as some parting advice:
Take the good, take the bad, take them both and there you have the facts of life…
The world don’t move to the beat of just one drum, what might be right for you, may not be right for some…
Not getting hassled, not getting hustled. Keepin’ your head above water, making a wave when you can…
This is it. This is life, it’s the one you have, so go and have a ball…
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
