Our oldest daughter recently obtained her driver’s license. We survived the “permit months” that were filled with dashboard death grips, arguments, some tears and a few added gray hairs.
We refused to let her try for her license until we felt she was truly ready and although she did not originally agree with us, it all worked out in the end.
I want to give a shout out to the employees of Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Amery. In a room jam packed with impatient people moaning and groaning, some of which did not have correct paperwork filled out, the DMV employees did their best to assist with a smile. I truly believe they deserve more credit than they receive for doing that job day in and out, all while wearing hideous uniforms. We received exceptional service and I am appreciative.
The first time I watched our daughter pull out of our driveway on her own, my heart was absolutely breaking. I was filled with fear and worry beyond belief. While I normally like that we have a fairly long driveway, in this case I was wishing we had a short one. That way maybe it would be like quickly ripping off a Band-Aid instead of the pain of slowly watching my precious cargo drive away into another one of her growing up milestones.
We had a talk about not using her phone when she drives. She asked if using a GPS was an exception to this rule. She pointed out she would set up an address into a GPS before she leaves, so she would not actually be using a phone while driving.
I explained to her that at this point there is no way she is driving far enough away to need a GPS to figure out where she is going. I said, “If by now you do not know how to get to Amery High School, maybe we should continue to have the bus driver take you there until you memorize the way.” Of course this was met with an eye roll, which led me into my next speech entitled, “When I was your age.”
Many would argue some of the best speeches ever spoken contained the lines “Four score and seven years ago” or maybe “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” Although I hate to admit it, when I think back, the words “When I was your age” used by my grandparents and parents are by far some of my favorite speeches, so it is only fair I pass it down to the next generation to enjoy.
I went into a ramble about when I was Rylee’s age, there was no such thing as a GPS on a cell phone. This was largely due to the fact there was no cell phones. When we called to lie to our parents about what we were doing and whom we were with, we had to wait our turn to use the pay phone at Soo Line Park. That phone was out of order half the time and would eat up our very last dime. I went on to tell her that kids this day and age do not even understand the value of a dime.
As far as figuring out how to get where we were going, a conversation usually went something like, “Take a left at the red barn. Not the red barn that has cattle outside, not the one down the road from it with sheep in the field, drive past that one and turn by the red barn with the windows broken out. Keep driving until you get to the house with the mean dog. Take a right there. Drive faster because the mean dog will chase the car. Slow down when you see the house where the old guy who mows his lawn in his underwear lives. After he shakes his fist at you, speed up again, turn left after the bridge where we stole the street sign and you have arrived at your destination.”
Sometimes I miss my teen years and I do not mind that they didn’t feature the technology today’s kids have. I know someday there will be things I will miss far more than my teenage glory days.
Eventually Rylee will experience her own fears as her kids drive away for the first time and she will have her own version of “When I was your age.” When she does, we will grin when she is given eye rolls from her youngsters and long for the days when we received them from her.
